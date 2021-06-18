Blasts in Myanmar's biggest city kill 2, destroy army truck

BANGKOK (AP) — At least two explosions on Friday rocked a neighborhood in Myanmar’s biggest city, killing two people, destroying a military truck and damaging a taxi in what appeared to be a serious escalation of violence between the country’s military rulers and their pro-democracy opponents.
Myanmar media reported that the blasts in Yangon’s working-class Tarmwe neighborhood were caused by bombs, though there was no official confirmation. The neighborhood has been a stronghold of resistance to the military government that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.