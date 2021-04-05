Blassingame helps men out of prison find their way

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Joey Goodrich is halfway through the retraining and reentry program, and the Boston native already is thinking about staying here after he finishes later this year.
He came to Soteria Community Development Corp. with some vocational experience as a plasterer. Now he’s reclaiming wood from construction sites and transforming it into furniture. He’s learning to use his hands in new ways, along with other valuable skills: how to run a business, understand basic finance, manage government bureaucracy, collaborate with others.