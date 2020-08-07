Black Lives Matter vigil in Darien postponed due to storm cleanup

The Black Lives Matter concert vigil that was planned for Friday night, Aug. 7, in Darien, has been postponed due to the cleanup efforts in town from Tropical Storm Isaias.

A new date for the event has not yet been announced.

The concert vigil was planned to honor Elijah McClain, a Black youth who loved to play the violin who died in police custody in Colorado. It was to be held at Cherry Lawn Park.