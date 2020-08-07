  • The Black Lives Matter vigil scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, has been delayed. Photo: /

The Black Lives Matter concert vigil that was planned for Friday night, Aug. 7, in Darien, has been postponed due to the cleanup efforts in town from Tropical Storm Isaias.

A new date for the event has not yet been announced.

The concert vigil was planned to honor Elijah McClain, a Black youth who loved to play the violin who died in police custody in Colorado. It was to be held at Cherry Lawn Park.