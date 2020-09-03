Black Lives Matter concert vigil planned for Friday at Tilley Pond

A concert vigil is planned on Friday night at Cherry Lawn park in Darien to honor Elijah McClain, a Black youth who loved to play the violin who died in police custody in Colorado. A concert vigil is planned on Friday night at Cherry Lawn park in Darien to honor Elijah McClain, a Black youth who loved to play the violin who died in police custody in Colorado. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Black Lives Matter concert vigil planned for Friday at Tilley Pond 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Note: The original post of this event incorrectly noted it would be at Cherry Lawn Park. The event is at Tilley Pond Park.

A Black Lives Matter concert vigil is planned to honor Elijah McClain, a Black youth who loved to play the violin, on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. at Tilley Pond Park in Darien.

McClain died last summer when police in Aurora, Colo., placed him in a chokehold after paramedics had injected him with a powerful sedative while he was handcuffed. He was stopped by officers who answered a call reporting a suspicious person in the area.

The McClain case has received national attention after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May and the resulting protests as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Darien event is planned by the organizers of previous events, including Kate Dempsey, Kyla and Max Johns, and Tatianna Concannon.

Anyone interested in playing is asked to email the organizers at 4thebythe@gmail.com.