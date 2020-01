Bingo! Holmes school fifth graders hold annual fundraiser

Fifth Graders Jack Carlo and Chloe Silva with Principal Paula Bleakley. Fifth Graders Jack Carlo and Chloe Silva with Principal Paula Bleakley. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Bingo! Holmes school fifth graders hold annual fundraiser 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Holmes School fifth graders held its annual fundraiser this weekend to raise money for their graduation festivities. With bingo, pizza and a magic show, it was a fun and successful night for the whole Holmes community.