Billionaire right-wing patron Adelson buried in Jerusalem Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 7:28 a.m.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before the casket of Sheldon Adelson upon arrival to Ben Gurion Airport, near the city of Lod, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Adelson's family, including his wife, Miriam, at left, are present. Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness, his wife said Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Ami Shooman, Israel Hayom/ Pool Photo via AP)
JERUSALEM (AP) — Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate who made prolific donations to right-wing politicians and causes in the United States and Israel, was laid to rest in Jerusalem on Friday.
Adelson, a key supporter of President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their hawkish approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, died this week at the age of 87 after a long illness. His wide-ranging political influence leaves a controversial legacy.