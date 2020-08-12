Billings man pleads not guilty to weekend homicide

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings man pleaded not guilty in the weekend homicide of a fellow music producer.

Rahim Calloway, 30, is charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Christian Skyler Henning, 25, on Saturday. Henning was shot several times, including once in the head, as he sat in a car outside a Dairy Queen in Billings, court records said.

Calloway turned himself in to law enforcement.

District Judge Michael Moses set Calloway’s bail at $500,000 during a hearing Tuesday. Calloway remained jailed Wednesday.

The two men, who were both working as music producers, had reportedly been arguing about a client, court records said. Some of the argument played out on social media.