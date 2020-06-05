Billings man pleads not guilty in Butte shooting

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Billings man charged with shooting and robbing a Butte man has pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide and robbery.

District Judge Kurt Krueger retained bail at $1 million for Colby Allen Clark, 21, during a hearing on Thursday, The Montana Standard reported. Clark's attorney, Britt Cotter, did not challenge the bail amount.

A witness told investigators that she and Clark gave the victim a ride to pay a his cellphone bill and buy a pair of headphones on April 30. When the victim went to retrieve a backpack from the bed of Clark’s pickup truck, Clark reportedly told the woman he was going to rob the man, court records said.

The man was shot in the hip and stomach, but was able to call law enforcement. Clark was arrested after leading police on a pursuit. A handgun that had been reported stolen in Billings was found along the chase route.

Clark's pickup was identified as a vehicle of interest in a homicide in Butte four days earlier, police there have said. Billings police forwarded the results of their investigation into the April 26 death of Micah Aaron Myron, 50, to the Yellowstone County attorney's office on Monday. No charges have been filed in Myron's death.