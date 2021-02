FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill meant to preserve wagering on historical racing machines in Kentucky stayed on a fast track Wednesday, clearing a House committee one day after it passed the Senate.

The measure has one hurdle to clear in the full House, where opponents plan to make a last stand against extending a lifeline to historical racing operations. Those ventures became lucrative for the state's horse racing industry, but a court ruling jeopardized the operations.