Bill to grow congressional district's Black population fails

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Legislation to increase the Black population in a mostly white Louisiana congressional district was rejected by a state House panel Monday.

With efforts to create a second majority-Black congressional district having failed so far in a special legislative session that must end by Sunday night, state Rep. Marcus Bryant had put forth the bill as a possible alternative that would give African Americans a greater voice in a north Louisiana district while still providing a chance for an incumbent white Republican to win reelection.

Bryant's amended bill would have kept one majority-Black district in southeast Louisiana, while making major boundary changes to north Louisiana's districts 4 and 5, now represented by conservative white Republicans.

District 5, represented by Julia Letlow and now covering much of northeast Louisiana, would have shifted southward and extended to the western state line, encompassing parts of northeast, central and southeast Louisiana. District 4, now covering northwest Louisiana, would have extended across the northern part of the state from west to east, with a section dipping into the Alexandria area of central Louisiana.

It would have increased the Black registered voter population in District 4 to about 43% from about 34%. Bryant, who is from New Iberia, argued that it would make the district more competitive, giving Black residents a greater political voice, but still enabling the current incumbent, conservative white Republican Mike Johnson, the ability to win.

“It doesn't make anybody happy,” said Bryant, a Democrat who is Black. “It doesn't make my party happy. It doesn't make the Republican Party happy — which, to me, makes it fair.”

Bryant’s bill died in an 8-7 vote Monday morning, with little debate.

The special session was called to redraw district boundary lines for Congress, the state House and Senate, and other political bodies to reflect shifts in population reflected in the 2020 Census. Voting rights advocates have said the Legislature needs to create a second majority-minority congressional district in a state where Black people make up about a third of the population but are represented by only one of six U.S. House members.

The Republican-led Legislature has so far advanced plans that largely keep existing districts intact, with some changes to compensate for losses in population in north Louisiana and increases in south Louisiana.

Voting rights advocates are likely to file court challenges to any congressional map that doesn’t give Louisiana a second majority-Black district. But the fate of such challenges is uncertain, given a recent U.S. Supreme Court order reversing three lower court judges and effectively stopping efforts to create a second mostly Black congressional district in Alabama in time for this year’s election.