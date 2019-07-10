Bill seeks more info on ride-hailing trips in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to provide more information about where they're picking up riders and where they're dropping them off.

Baker said the bill he filed Wednesday would give cities and towns better data to plan for the explosive growth of the companies, which comes amid growing frustration with traffic congestion.

The bill includes public safety measures, like tougher penalties for the practice of "account renting," or letting another individual use a ride-hailing driver's account.

The bill would also make it a criminal offense for a driver to exploit the personal information of a rider to stalk, harass or defraud that rider.

Massachusetts has seen the number of ride-hailing trips soar from 64.8 million in 2017 to 83.1 million in 2018.