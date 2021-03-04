Bill requiring training for future constables clears House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Future constables would have to receive professional law enforcement training before wielding police powers under a bill passed by the Kentucky House on Thursday.

The role of constables — and even whether the job should exist — has been debated by lawmakers for years. The compromise bill that cleared the House would not apply to current constables. It would require people assuming the role starting in 2023 to receive certification like other law enforcement officers before exercising such police powers as making traffic stops and arrests.