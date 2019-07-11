https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Bill-allowing-X-gender-on-licenses-becomes-law-14087904.php
Bill allowing 'X' gender on licenses becomes law
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire residents who don't identify as either male or female will soon be able to express that on their driver's licenses.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu let a bill become law without his signature this week that would allow driver's licenses or non-driver identification cards to be marked "M'' for male, "F'' for female or "X'' for other.
Sununu generally has been supportive of legislation addressing LGBTQ rights. Last year, he signed a bill that added gender identity to the state's anti-discrimination laws and another that banned gay conversion therapy for minors.
The driver's license law takes effect Jan. 1.
