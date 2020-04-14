Biking, walking cancer research fundraiser going virtual

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Prouty, an annual New Hampshire event to raise money for cancer research that involves people biking, walking, and doing other activities together is going virtual this year, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Organizers said the Prouty will not be bringing 4,000 people together in Hanover in July for what traditionally has been a two-day event. Instead, participants will be encouraged to take part between June 1 and July 11 to bike, walk, row, golf, or do any other event from home or outdoors, allowing for physical distancing.

Organizers have waived fundraising minimums except for the Prouty Ultimate bike riding event, which has lowered amounts.

This is the 39th year of the Prouty, which supports cancer research and patient services at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and in other locations around the state and in Vermont. The event has raised more than $40 million.

More information is available at www.TheProuty.org, under “New for Prouty 2020.”