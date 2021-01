Mark Lennihan/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor dining at a quarter of capacity by Valentine’s Day, and big weddings can return statewide in March, if infection rates continue to drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The announcements are part of a gradual loosening of economic restrictions in New York state as a post-holiday bump in infections slows down. Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by 916 since Jan. 19 to 8,357.