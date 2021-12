HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The biggest single campaign donor in this year's race for a seat on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is now aiming to endorse a candidate for governor and, with $20 million in a bank account, it could be a transformative endorsement.

Members of the double-digits-deep field of Republican candidates say they have interviewed with board members of the group — Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs — in hopes of getting support or an endorsement.