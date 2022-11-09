Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia.
The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of next week's Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, but the two sides have not confirmed the meeting will take place.