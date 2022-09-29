Biden to visit Florida when 'conditions allow' after storm ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 2:24 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 President Joe Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell listen during a briefing about Hurricane Ian as they visit FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Ian during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell look on. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listen during a briefing about Hurricane Ian during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 President Joe Biden, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas arrive for a briefing about the impact of Hurricane Ian during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listen as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell speaks during a briefing about Hurricane Ian at FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 President Joe Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell listen during a briefing about Hurricane Ian as they visit FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, explore a section of destroyed businesses at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Douglas R. Clifford/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocking out electrical power and forcing people into shelters.
Biden said he would visit Florida and meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis when “conditions allow.” The president said he would also visit Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that was slammed by Hurricane Fiona.
Written By
ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE