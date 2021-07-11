Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and JONATHAN LEMIRE , Associated Press July 11, 2021 Updated: July 11, 2021 9:53 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host New York City's Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and law enforcement leaders from around the country to talk about reducing crime.
Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and the likely next mayor of New York, plus Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and San Jose, California, Mayor Sam Liccardo are expected to attend the meeting Monday, according to two people familiar with the plans. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the meeting and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
