Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press June 18, 2022 Updated: June 18, 2022 11:20 a.m.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn't hurt.
“I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.