Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved three bills that will improve access to water for three tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought.

One of the measures that Biden signed Thursday settles longstanding water rights claims for the Hualapai Tribe, whose reservation borders a 100-mile stretch of the Colorado River as it runs through the Grand Canyon. Hualapai will have the right to divert up to 3,414 acre-feet of water per year, along with the ability to lease it within Arizona.