Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock STEVE PEOPLES, AP National Political Writer Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 11:33 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is losing support among critical groups in his political base as some of his core campaign promises falter, raising concerns among Democrats that the voters who put him in office may feel less enthusiastic about returning to the polls in next year's midterm elections. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2021, file photo migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, some to avoid possible deportation from the U.S. and others to get supplies. In the past week, the push to change the nation's immigration laws and create a path to citizenship for young immigrants brought illegally to the country as children faced a serious setback on Capitol Hill. Bipartisan negotiations to overhaul policing collapsed and searing images of Haitian refugees being mistreated at the U.S.-Mexico border undermined President Joe Biden's pledge of humane treatment for those seeking to enter the United States. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2021, file photo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., holds a rally in support of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" for women agenda, at the Capitol in Washington. Biden is losing support among critical groups in his political base as some of his core campaign promises falter, raising concerns among Democrats that the voters who put him in office may feel less enthusiastic about returning to the polls in next year's midterm elections. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2021, file photo a child sleeps on the shoulder of a woman as they prepare to board a bus to San Antonio moments after a group of migrants, many from Haiti, were released from custody upon crossing the Texas-Mexico border in search of asylum in Del Rio, Texas. In the past week, the push to change the nation's immigration laws and create a path to citizenship for young immigrants brought illegally to the country as children faced a serious setback on Capitol Hill. Bipartisan negotiations to overhaul policing collapsed and searing images of Haitian refugees being mistreated at the U.S.-Mexico border undermined President Joe Biden's pledge of humane treatment for those seeking to enter the United States. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is losing support among critical groups in his political base as some of his core campaign promises falter, raising concerns among Democrats that the voters who put him in office may feel less enthusiastic about returning to the polls in next year's midterm elections.
In just the past week, the push to change the nation's immigration laws and create a path to citizenship for young immigrants brought illegally to the country as children faced a serious setback on Capitol Hill. Bipartisan negotiations to overhaul policing collapsed and searing images of Haitian refugees being mistreated at the U.S.-Mexico border undermined Biden's pledge of humane treatment for those seeking to enter the United States.