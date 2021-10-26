Biden heads to Virginia amid high-stakes governor's race

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading across the Potomac River to campaign for Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday, in a tight and increasingly bitter Virginia governor's race that will test the durability of his popularity in a state he won handily a year ago.
No Republican has won statewide office in Virginia since 2009, and Biden carried it by a comfortable 10 percentage points in 2020. Yet polls have shown McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018, tied with Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin with the election a week away — and the president's own popularity is on the decline.