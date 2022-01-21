Biden enlists mayors as allies on infrastructure and economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a bleak national picture, President Joe Biden on Friday embraced the old adage about politics being local — highlighting his plans from the $1 trillion infrastructure deal for the United States Conference of Mayors.
He credited the work of 360 mayors in helping to push the bipartisan deal into law in November. The president said he's trying to operate as a mayor would with the construction plans and the continued implementation of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which provided $350 billion to state and local budgets. He then enlisted the mayors to get his stalled tax and economic plans through the Senate.