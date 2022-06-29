Biden: US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MADRID (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid at the opening of the alliance’s annual leaders summit, Biden said “NATO is strong and united" and that steps to be taken during the gathering will "further augment our collective strength.”