Biden: Democrats will do 'just fine' over 'mega-MAGA' GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday predicted that the momentum will shift back to Democrats in the final days of the midterm elections and that the party would do “just fine," as GOP candidates have tightened or pulled ahead in key races that will determine control of Congress with less than three weeks until polls close on Nov. 8.
Offering an assessment of the political environment as millions of Americans have already cast ballots, Biden acknowledged that “polls have been all over the place" ... "with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth.”