Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, the White House announced Thursday. They will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Biden, in a statement, praised Zients and his team for “stunning" and “consequential” progress against the coronavirus pandemic.