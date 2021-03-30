Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 12:27 a.m.
1 of11 President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this March 19, 2021, photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leads President Joe Biden into the room for a COVID-19 briefing at the headquarters for the CDC Atlanta. Walensky is making an impassioned plea to Americans not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19. She warned on March 29 of a potential “fourth wave” of the virus. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
5 of11 Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 President Joe Biden departs after speaking during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Chicago area residents pass between a drive-thru and walk-in mass vaccination site Monday, March 29, 2021, across the street from the United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks in Chicago. At least 11 states opened vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about supply and demand for the vaccines. In Chicago, the vaccine will not be available to everyone until at least May 1 because the city does not have enough shots on hand. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a site in Philadelphia, Monday, March 29, 2021. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and a top health official warned that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a “fourth surge” of COVID-19. The head of the CDC said she had a feeling of “impending doom” if people keep easing off.
The double dose of warnings on MOnday came even as Biden laid out hopeful new steps to expand coronavirus vaccinations, with all adults to become eligible over the next five weeks. Biden announced plans to expand the number of retail pharmacies that are administering vaccines, and investments to help Americans get to vaccination sites. But the optimism was tempered by stark warnings about the potential for another wave of cases.