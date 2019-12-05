Bevin order aimed at blocking higher pension for Adkins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Outgoing Republican Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order on Thursday that would prevent longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins from collecting a higher state pension due to the senior position he will assume in Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear's administration.

The executive order, coming just days before Bevin leaves office, would prohibit “pension spiking." It occurs when former legislators are able to calculate their pensions based, not on their years of legislative service, but on the higher-pay state jobs they take.

Bevin specifically mentioned Adkins in a press release announcing his executive order. The governor said it's “actuarially unsound and fundamentally unfair that a select group of individuals can enrich their own pensions and receive millions of dollars more in benefits than they have paid in."

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley responded that Bevin had “returned to his attacks and name-calling. All of that ends Dec. 10, when Gov. Beshear will begin to move the state forward with a tone of treating each other with respect and dignity."

Beshear, the state's attorney general, defeated Bevin by a few thousand votes in last month's election, capping a hard-hitting campaign that settled their long-running political feud.

Beshear said this week that Adkins will serve as his senior adviser.