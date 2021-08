DARIEN - The Darien Library is presenting its sixth annual “Novel Tea” fundraiser event, featuring Brit Bennett, bestselling author of the novel book “The Vanishing Half,” at the Wee Burn Country Club on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Vanishing Half” was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, a Good Morning America Book Club Pick, a 2021 Women's Prize finalist, and a Best Book of 2020 according to The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, People, Time Magazine, Vanity Fair and Glamour.

“The Vanishing Half” is also currently in development for a new series with the HBO.

“The Vanishing Half is a thought-provoking novel with complicated relationships and unforgettable characters,” Alex Eising, development chair for the library’s Board of Trustees, said.

“It is a poignant story of two sisters who choose different paths that they must ultimately come to terms with,” Eising added. “Brit Bennett does a beautiful job of telling the story of racial identity, relationships, and being true to yourself. Bennett has outdone herself with her second novel. This is an event not to be missed.”

Sponsor and benefactor tables are currently available for purchase, and single tickets will be on sale in September, pending availability. All sponsor and benefactor table guests are invited to a private meet-and-greet reception with Brit Bennett and will receive a signed copy of “The Vanishing Half.” Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Barrett Bookstore.

There will also be a silent auction featuring items that can only be found at Darien Library events. All funds raised from The Novel Tea will be dedicated to library resources, including new technology, purchasing new books and materials, and supporting programs and guest speakers.

The Novel Tea is sponsored by DR Bank, David Harvey Fine Jewelers, the New Canaan/Darien Magazine, and The Wyper Family Author Fund.

For tables, tickets and more information, visit darienlibrary.org/noveltea or contact the library’s administrative office at 203-669-5220.