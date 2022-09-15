Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his record Thursday on a host of challenges — the pandemic, high consumer prices, crime and drug deaths — that are sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term.
Some topics came up at his weekly news conference on the heels of recent developments — whether it was the governor and his wife receiving the new COVID-19 booster or the latest news on the inflation front.