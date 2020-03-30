Beshear announces order to restrict travel outside Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new order Monday instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step aimed at containing spread of the new coronavirus.

His order on out-of-state travel includes several exceptions. It doesn’t apply to Kentuckians going to other states for work; to get food, medicine and other necessities; for health-care visits; to care for a loved one; or if a court requires the travel, said La Tasha Buckner, the governor's chief of staff.

Many surrounding states have considerably more coronavirus cases, he said.

“What it means is your likelihood of getting infected and potentially bringing back the coronavirus may be greater in other states than ours right now," he said.

People traveling outside Kentucky will be expected to go into self-quarantine for 14 days, unless the travel is for those exceptions, the governor said.

Beshear announced 42 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky and two additional deaths linked to the illness.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.