Berlin police: Car hits chancellery gate, little damage

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a car crashed into the front gate of the German chancellery building housing Angela Merkel's offices on Wednesday morning but appears to have caused little damage.

Spokesman Hartmut Paeth said police are on the scene investigating the incident but had no details about injuries or arrests.

The car, a Volkswagen sedan, had the slogan “I condemn the murder of children and old people” scrawled in white paint on one side. On the other it said “stop the globalization policies.”

It had license plates from the North Rhine-Westphalia area of Lippe and was driven away by the Berlin fire department showing little sign of damage. The metal gate to the chancellery appeared slightly bent.