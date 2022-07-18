Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press July 18, 2022 Updated: July 18, 2022 2:33 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 People visit the Rhone Glacier covered in blankets above Gletsch near the Furkapass in Switzerland, on Wedensday, 13 July 2022. The Alps oldest glacier is protected by special white blankets to prevent it from melting. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP) Urs Flueeler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A view of trees destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, at the 'Okertalsperre' dam near Bad Harzburg, Germany, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Two men cool themselves with water from a public sprinkler on a hot and sunny day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Many European countries are facing exceptional heat this month also attributed to climate change. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Framed by the Manhattan skyline, electricians with IBEW Local 3 install solar panels on top of the Terminal B garage at LaGuardia Airport, Nov. 9, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. President Joe Biden is promising “strong executive action” to combat climate change, despite dual setbacks that have restricted his ability to regulate carbon emissions and boost clean energy such as wind and solar power. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - A field of sunflowers is within sight of the Mehrum coal-fired power station, wind turbines and high-voltage lines in Mehrum, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany’s decision to reactivate coal and oil-fired power plants to relieve energy shortages because of the war in Ukraine is only temporary and his government remains committed to doing “everything” to combat the climate crisis. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP, File) Julian Stratenschulte/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BERLIN (AP) — With the world reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, senior officials from 40 countries were meeting Monday in Berlin for heart-to-heart talks on how to stay focused on fighting climate change.
Organizers have billed the two-day gathering as an opportunity to rebuild trust between rich and poor nations ahead of this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt, after technical talks last month achieved little progress on key issues such as climate aid for developing countries.