Beirut protesters demand release of bank heist detainees BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2022 Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 11:04 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Protesters chant slogans outside the Justice Palace during a demonstration demanding the release of two people arrested last week during a bank robbery, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Anger with local lenders who have been imposing informal capital controls including limits on ATM withdrawals for nearly three years increased in recent weeks, with some depositors storming bank branches and taking their trapped savings by force. The Arabic placard reads: "This is a cause that we honor. Freedom for Mohammed Rustom and freedom for Abdul-Rahman Zakariya." Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Protesters sit on the ground to block a road near the Justice Palace during a demonstration demanding the release of two people arrested last week during a bank robbery, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Anger with local lenders who have been imposing informal capital controls including limits on ATM withdrawals for nearly three years increased in recent weeks, with some depositors storming bank branches and taking their trapped savings by force. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Protesters burn tires to block a road near the Justice Palace during a demonstration demanding the release of two people arrested last week during a bank robbery, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Anger with local lenders who have been imposing informal capital controls including limits on ATM withdrawals for nearly three years increased in recent weeks, with some depositors storming bank branches and taking their trapped savings by force. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Protesters try to remove a gate to the Justice Palace during a demonstration demanding the release of two people arrested last week during a bank robbery, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Anger with local lenders who have been imposing informal capital controls including limits on ATM withdrawals for nearly three years increased in recent weeks, with some depositors storming bank branches and taking their trapped savings by force. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Protesters try to remove a gate to the Justice Palace during a demonstration demanding the release of two people arrested last week during a bank robbery, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Anger with local lenders who have been imposing informal capital controls including limits on ATM withdrawals for nearly three years increased in recent weeks, with some depositors storming bank branches and taking their trapped savings by force. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Protesters remove a gate to the Justice Palace during a demonstration demanding the release of two people arrested last week during a bank robbery, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Anger with local lenders who have been imposing informal capital controls including limits on ATM withdrawals for nearly three years increased in recent weeks, with some depositors storming bank branches and taking their trapped savings by force. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BEIRUT (AP) — Protesters scuffled with Lebanese security forces Monday outside the Justice Ministry in Beirut, demanding the release of two people arrested last week during a bank heist.
The clash came as a delegation from the International Monetary Fund held meetings in Beirut with officials over the country’s economic meltdown and the limited steps taken by the government to pull Lebanon out of the worst economic crisis in its modern history. The crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement.