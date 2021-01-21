Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move RODRIQUE NGOWI, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 1:50 a.m.
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The man who designed some of the world’s most advanced dynamic robots was on a daunting mission: programming his creations to dance to the beat with a mix of fluid, explosive and expressive motions that are almost human.
The results? Almost a year and half of choreography, simulation, programming and upgrades that were capped by two days of filming to produce a video running at less than 3 minutes. The clip, showing robots dancing to the 1962 hit “Do You Love Me?” by The Contours, was an instant hit on social media, attracting more than 23 million views during the first week.