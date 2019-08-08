  • Leo Leles, Amber Penberty, Kristen Luckente and Germano Ikaro of Woodland Partners recently participated in the town’s Adopt-a-Garden program. Photo: Contributed /

The Darien Beautication Commission is thanking Carol Guthrie Landscape Design Inc for volunteering her time to design and plant the beds in front of Town Hall. Her expertise has created a new perennial border for all to enjoy.

Local builder Woodland Partners recently participate in the Darien Beautification’s Adopt A Garden Program. Leo Leles, Amber Penberty, Kristen Luckente and Germano Ikaro (Todd Givens not pictured) of Woodland Parters LLC, a HOBI award winning Darien building firm, rolled up their sleeves to bring beauty to the garden at Mansfield Ave and the Post Road. For more information on Adopting a Garden, call Sue Okie, 203 856 9719,