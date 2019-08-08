Beautification Commission partners beautify Darien

Leo Leles, Amber Penberty, Kristen Luckente and Germano Ikaro of Woodland Partners recently participated in the town’s Adopt-a-Garden program. Leo Leles, Amber Penberty, Kristen Luckente and Germano Ikaro of Woodland Partners recently participated in the town’s Adopt-a-Garden program. Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Beautification Commission partners beautify Darien 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Darien Beautication Commission is thanking Carol Guthrie Landscape Design Inc for volunteering her time to design and plant the beds in front of Town Hall. Her expertise has created a new perennial border for all to enjoy.

Local builder Woodland Partners recently participate in the Darien Beautification’s Adopt A Garden Program. Leo Leles, Amber Penberty, Kristen Luckente and Germano Ikaro (Todd Givens not pictured) of Woodland Parters LLC, a HOBI award winning Darien building firm, rolled up their sleeves to bring beauty to the garden at Mansfield Ave and the Post Road. For more information on Adopting a Garden, call Sue Okie, 203 856 9719,