Beautification Commission partners beautify Darien
Photo: Contributed /
The Darien Beautication Commission is thanking Carol Guthrie Landscape Design Inc for volunteering her time to design and plant the beds in front of Town Hall. Her expertise has created a new perennial border for all to enjoy.
Local builder Woodland Partners recently participate in the Darien Beautification’s Adopt A Garden Program. Leo Leles, Amber Penberty, Kristen Luckente and Germano Ikaro (Todd Givens not pictured) of Woodland Parters LLC, a HOBI award winning Darien building firm, rolled up their sleeves to bring beauty to the garden at Mansfield Ave and the Post Road. For more information on Adopting a Garden, call Sue Okie, 203 856 9719,
