Beach hours back to 10 p.m. closure, Darien Parks & Rec reinforces guidelines

Darien resident Will Lewis caught this view on a run at Pear Tree Point Beach. Keep it looking this clean by following the carry-in, carry-out trash policy in place.

Darien Parks & Rec has announced Weed and Pear Tree Point Beach will return to their regular hours on Thursday, open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 4.

Security guards will be on from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. with the park monitors working from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Social distancing should be in place.

Tennis courts can be used for singles and or doubles while always following the safety guidelines from the USTA.

Singles only for pickleball until further notice. The guidelines for double play is for players to be play with family only.

Carry-in and carry-out trash policies are in effect at all parks and beaches. There are dumpsters at each beach that may be used. No glass is allowed on the beaches, broken glass in the sand is very dangerous.

This method fosters a partnership between visitors and the parks by encouraging all visitors to help maintain clean parks.

It empowers the public to take responsibility in keeping parks clean and eliminates unsightly trash and receptacles in the park environment that can detract from the beauty of the natural environment.

Litter in the park environment can impact wildlife habitat significantly.

The policy also reduces the number of bees, wasps and other pests (such as skunks and rats) in the picnic areas and campgrounds and improves health of wildlife by reducing their dependency on trash as a food

Dogs must be leashed at all times at all parks and dog owners are asked to please stop leaving your dog waste and poop bags all over the parks.

More info: http://www.darienct.gov/parkrec