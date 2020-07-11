Beach bites? Parks & Rec seeking community input on Darien beach food choices

The Darien Parks and Recreation Commission is interested in learning what food options the local community would like to have at the concession stands at both Weed Beach and Pear Tree Beach.

Parks & Rec is asking the community to take part in the survey at the below link by Friday, July 24. The survey options include what items beach goers are more likely to purchase, whether they seek more choices and whether there are enough healthy choices at the beach.

The survey can be reached here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CB9MJFM