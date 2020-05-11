‘Battle of the books’ returns to Barrett Bookstore Tuesday night

Barrett Bookstore is partnering with the Corbin District to bring back its popular Battle of the Books on Tuesday night.

Five Darien community leaders will battle it out as they work to convince the virtual audience that their book deserves to be in Jim Mustich’s wildly popular book, 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die.

Each panelist will have a few minutes to convince the audience, through whatever means they like (talk, sing, dance!) that their book is the worthiest of the bunch.

After hearing from each panelist, the audience will vote and crown a winner.

“Our last event packed the house and we’ve no doubt the enthusiasm will be just as high as we gather together virtually to celebrate our wonderful community and our shared love of books,” according to Barrett Bookstore.

The panel:

Jayme Stevenson, first selectman, Darien

Terrie Wood, state representative, 141st District

Gregory Cowles, senior editor, Books, The New York Times

Alan Gray, director, Darien Library

Elizabeth Harmon, executive director Darien Land Trust

Jim Mustich, Emcee, Author: 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die

To register, visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/battle-of-the-books/register. You will receive an email with instructions on joining for the event upon registering.