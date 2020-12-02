Barrett Bookstore, Corbin District holding virtual Darien Battle of the Books

Barrett Bookstore, in partnership with The Corbin District, is bringing back the Battle of the Books on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. virtually. Register at thecorbindistrict.com/event.

Five Darien community leaders will work to convince the virtual audience that their book deserves to be in Jim Mustich’s book, 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die.

Each panelist will have a few minutes to convince the audience that their book is the worthiest. After hearing from each panelist, the audience will vote and crown a winner. Panelists include Gregory Cowles, senior editor, books, The New York Times, Henri Helander, founder and owner, To and From Nails, Tiere Hessert, founder and owner, MamaCollective, Kiera Parrott, director, Darien Library and Holly Russell, writer and teacher.