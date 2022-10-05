Barnes raises $20 million more in Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes said Wednesday his campaign had raised $20.1 million for the three-month period that ran through September, which included the period after he won the August primary.

Barnes faces Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Nov. 8 in a race that could determine which party has majority control of the Senate. Johnson, who is seeking his third term, has not yet released his fundraising totals for the third quarter. They are due by Oct. 15.