Unmelt the butter: Pandemic dooms Maine Lobster Festival

A worker at McDonalds hands a customer a Happy Meal at a drive-thru, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Augusta, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills announced plans for the eventual reopening of restaurants and other businesses at a news conference on Tuesday.

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Lobster Festival, which celebrates the state's most beloved export, will not take place in 2020 because of fears about the coronavirus.

Organizers of the event said Tuesday they were “deeply disappointed” to have to shutter the event but ultimately determined the closure was unavoidable. The event draws thousands of people to coastal Rockland every summer.

Author David Foster Wallace featured the festival in a magazine article that later became the title essay in his nonfiction collection “Consider The Lobster.” It's popular because of lobster dinners and events such as the Maine Sea Goddess Pageant.

“We will miss seeing our tens of thousands of guests, our thousand plus volunteers, our artists, vendors and business partners, and all of our local neighbors,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

The state has had more than 1,000 cases of the virus and 51 deaths.

In other news related to the virus:

___

HOSPITALS IN TROUBLE

Two small hospitals in Maine say they could close by the end of June without funding through a federal loan program meant to help small businesses during the pandemic.

Calais Regional Hospital and Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln were disqualified from funds from the Paycheck Protection Program because they've both filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Both hospitals argued in complaints filed Monday in federal bankruptcy court that there was no reference to bankruptcy being a barrier to funding in the original federal legislation created last month. Both hospitals filed for bankruptcy within the past 18 months.

Under the Payback Protection Program, businesses with fewer than 500 employees could apply for forgivable loans if they meet conditions, including spending at least three-quarters of the money on payroll.

Houlton Regional Hospital, Millinocket Regional Hospital, Mount Desert Island Hospital and Down East Community Hospital in Machias all qualified for help under the program, Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, told the Bangor Daily News.

The Calais hospital already cut 10% of its workforce but warned that it could run out of money by the start of June, while Penobscot Valley anticipates running out of money by the end of June, according to court documents.