Bank donates supplies to Darien Human Services household goods closet

Laurie Griffith, branch manager, assistant vice-president of Darien Bank & Trust, donated $500 worth of household items to Diane Barston, program assistant, Darien Human Services, for its Household Supply Closet.

Darien Bank & Trust provides support to the Human Services Department at the holidays and throughout the year with donations to their Household Supply Closet. The Household Supply Closet is designed to meet the needs of low income Darien residents by providing essential household items such as paper goods, cleaning supplies, and personal grooming and hygiene products. Many of these items are not eligible for purchase with food stamps so the Household Supply Closet is a crucial service to many at-risk Darien residents. If you are interested in donating to the Household Supply Closet or to Darien Human Services, please visit darienct/gov or call the office at 203-656-7328 (Monday through Thursday 8 to 5:15 p.m).