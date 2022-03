DARIEN — The Darien Arts Center is hosting a spring concert to give residents a taste of live music in an historic venue — with the help of two well-loved musical groups with local ties.

The concert is set for March 25 and will be held in a Norwalk live music venue, the Wall Street Theatre. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Darien Arts Center.

“We just know that our Darien audience really loves live music,” said Carolyn Cavolo, president of the Darien Arts Center board. “Having a headliner, a well-known band, be the fundraiser was a natural progression since we’ve always hosted musical events.”

Headlining the concert will be The Samples, a reggae-influenced rock band that formed in Colorado in the late 1980s. Led by Sean Kelly, a former Norwalk resident who serves as the lead vocalist, the group has developed a devoted following across the country, while their original songs have been featured in several television shows and movies.

Waller, a local band led by a Darien alum, will open the concert for The Samples. The group was started by James Crafford, who was born and raised in Darien and graduated from Darien High School in 2016.

It is a full-circle moment, Crafford said: he has been a finalist in the Darien Arts Center’s talent show, Darien’s Got Talent, and he performed in the second annual Darien Rocktoberfest last fall.

“The Darien Arts Center continues to generously give me and other artists the platform to succeed in the performing arts,” Crafford said. “Opening for The Samples is an honor and I’m psyched for the show.”

Andrea Jackson, a board member for the center, said the venue’s capacity is 700 people, though space may be limited because of pandemic restrictions.

Tickets run from $35-$80 and are available at eventbrite. VIP tickets are available at darienarts.org for $150, which include priority seating and drink bracelets. Doors will open at 7 p.m. at The Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk.

“I posted the news about this concert on my own personal social media and many of my friends are just so excited to see this,” Cavolo said. “It’s coming at a good time — the world is opening up again and people are looking for things to do.”