Baltimore police officer wounded in shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer was shot and wounded, the police department announced early Sunday.

Few details were available Sunday morning, but Baltimore police tweeted shortly after 6 a.m. that the unidentified officer was undergoing surgery.

The shooting took place in western Baltimore, according to an initial tweet from Baltimore police. The address provided appears to correspond to a residential block near St. Peter's Cemetery.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was at the hospital, police said, adding that updates would be provided as available. No information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were immediately released, and it was unclear whether anyone else was shot.