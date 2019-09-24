Bald eagles have returned to Darien’s Gorham’s Pond

Bald Eagle Photo: Kelly Zitzmann

Bald eagles have returned to the Gorham’s Pond area since the restoration of the Upper section of the Pond. The installation of a fish ladder has enabled river herring to re-establish in this section and therefore the entire watershed. This makes Gorham’s Pond now prime fishing grounds for the eagles. Three breeding pairs and nests have been located on the Pond. The Friends of Gorham’s Pond has obtained the necessary permits to restore the next section of the watershed but requires the funds to accomplish the project. Please go to FriendsofGorhamsPond.org