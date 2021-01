PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has denied bail for a man who police say was handcuffed when he allegedly shot a western Pennsylvania police officer three times with a gun police didn’t know he had before fleeing to West Virginia.

The Tribune-Review reports that Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski said Tuesday there were no conditions that could guarantee that 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis would appear in court if released.