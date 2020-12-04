Bahrain grants emergency use for Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The island kingdom of Bahrain said Friday it has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency made the announcement on Friday night, following an earlier announcement by the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

“The confirmation of approval by the National Health Regulatory Authority of the kingdom of Bahrain followed thorough analysis and review undertaken by the authority of all available data,” the kingdom said on its state-run Bahrain News Agency.

Bahrain did not immediately say how may vaccines it has purchased.

Bahrain had already granted an emergency-use authorization for a Chinese vaccine made by Sinopharm.

Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, is a small island off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.