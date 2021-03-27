Baby teeth left from historic study now part of new study

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harvard researchers studying how early-life exposures are relevant to lifelong health will examine baby teeth left over from the famous Baby Tooth Survey in St. Louis, a Cold War-era study that measured radioactive fallout in about 320,000 donated teeth.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Harvard University neuroscientist and epidemiologist Marc Weisskopf is leading the study, funded by a federal grant. When he learned about five years ago of tens of thousands of baby teeth left over from the St. Louis study, he immediately saw the potential.